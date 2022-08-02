The 134th annual 2022 Hopkins Picnic will be August 4, 5 and 6 and is sponsored by the Hopkins Community Club.

Lawn chairs are recommended for stage shows. Activities include:

Thursday, August 4: Pet Show, 5 pm; Little Mr. and Miss Hopkins contest on the main stage, 7 pm; Ben and Lauren Johnson, Elvis tribute artist, free program on stage, 8 pm.

Friday, August 5: Talent show on the Main Stage, registration at 5:30 pm, show, 6 pm; Barbwire free program on stage, 8 pm.

Saturday, August 6: North Nodaway 5K race/walk, registration at the Community Building, 6:30 am, race begins, 7 am; Gramps and Granny show, birth to two years on the main stage, registration, 8:30 am, show, 9 am; Kiddie Parade, register at 10:30 am, judging at 10:45 am, parade at 11 am; Cornhole tournament at M&M Pub and Grub, 2 pm; Donna Spalding Memorial Antique Car Parade, $5 entry fee will be used for cash drawing after the parade. Meet at high school, sign in, parade will go downtown by stage on to the Hopkins City Park for ice cream and cake, 4 pm; Kids Pedal Pull, 5 pm; Male Beauty Pageant, main stage, 7 pm; Phil Forney Band, free program on stage, 8 pm; Prize drawing, 10 pm.

Sunday, August 7: Community Church Service at Hopkins First Christian Church, 10:30 am.

Carnival Rides and Concessions are by Jones Co. & Carnival, arm bands are $25, children ride for one price, 6 to 10 pm, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. All tickets purchased at picnic.

Quilt show and craft displays: register 2 to 7 pm, Wednesday and 8 to 10 am, Thursday. Open for viewing each night 6 to 10 pm. Quilts and crafts are for show only. No items for personal sale allowed.

Food, games and raffles: Pop and lemonade stand by class of 2023; dunk tank by class of 2025; animal bingo by class of 2026, raffles by Community Betterment, gun raffle by Hopkins Fire Department, food stand by Wray Memorial UMC and bingo stand by Hopkins Community Club.

Children visit safety alley put on by Hopkins fire department, Nodaway County Firefighters and First Responders.