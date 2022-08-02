The West Nodaway Food Pantry is open to people living in the West Nodaway school district from 4 to 6 pm, Tuesdays, August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 at the First Christian Church, Third and Ballard, Burlington Jct. There is also a food drop at 4:30 pm, Wednesdays, August 10, 17 and 24.

There are no income guidelines, but it is requested individuals only use the pantry when in need. Two visits are allowed per month.

The food drop does not count toward the pantry visits. Numbers are issued for the drop and it is a first come, first served basis until the food is gone.