Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 2/3/2022. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Surveying and Mapping, LLC (SAM, LLC) for GIS mapping services, invoice to Snyder & Associates.

Requisitions: County commission to CAT Financial for equipment.

Public Comment: None.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Continental Fire Sprinkler, annual renewal; email from Greg McDanel, city manager, re: Northwest Regional Communications Center.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, discussed crew activity at a bridge located at Roads #950-951.

The commission met reviewed quotes from MTE on phone conferencing equipment with no decision made. A quote from Bill Driskell & Sons Construction, LLC on replacing a door at the Courthouse was reviewed. Driskell was given the go ahead to proceed. The commission discussed the painting of the judge’s chambers. Walker informed the commission that measurements were taken for carpet for the new office space being remodeled in the basement area and quotes will be secured.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, called in to the commission to give updates on the progress for the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Jenkins is working with several small businesses on promoting a spring sales event. The updated application for small business grants has been posted to the county website with the application period closing February 21, 2022.

The commission reviewed a sample commercial ordinance for the Show Me Property Assessed Clean Energy (P.A.C.E.) program and the Clean Energy District Board (CEDB) by-laws sent by Josh Campbell, with the Missouri Energy Initiative (MEI.) Jenkins reported to the commission that she had conversed with county attorney, Ivan Schraeder, who stated that the PACE program would only benefit businesses of a specific size within the county that would not be in incorporated cities. A message was left to Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED) and a call was put in McDanel to update them of this information. While in session, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader called in to ask more questions on the program.

The commission reviewed a notice sent by Jose A. Rodriguez, Civil Engineer of Snyder & Associates, regarding a softmatch credit for matching federal funds totaling $105,496.14 for Bridge #1034003. The floodplain applications and the applications for the US Army Corps of Engineers were filled out and returned to Rodriguez for Bridges #0261006, #0521004, #0700001 and #0910002.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 2/15/2022.

February 10, 2022

Walker, Burns and Walk traveled to Columbia, to attend the annual County Commissioners Association Meeting.