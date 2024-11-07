The Hopkins City Council met October 14 after delaying the meeting from the October 7 scheduled meeting.

After discussion on the expense report, Alderman Allen Thompson motioned to approve all but the O’Tax reconstruction of records charge of $2,912.50. This was passed.

A resolution for the trunk or treat by Hopkins Community Betterment was read and approved.

Additional information had been requested for the CBDG demolition grants. The information was gathered and submitted before the deadline.

The pet ordinance was reviewed. Discussion was held about changing this policy to an animal policy. Chief Operator Chris Bird said he would talk about this with city attorney, Taryn Henry, and see about getting it rewritten. Resident Lori Schatz gave an account of what she would like to see in a new vicious animal policy.

Fences in Hopkins were also discussed and Bird was going to get a copy of Maryville’s policy.

Two other agenda items under old business: semi-truck parking ordinance update and tubes and gravel roads update, were brought up but no actions were taken.

Under new business, two agenda items: waiver of sewer fee for a resident at 301 South Fourth Street and vacation time were not brought up.

The city cell phone is through Northwest Cell, the aldermen were informed Verizon will call the city when it is ready to change it over, because it is a government phone.

Bird notified the aldermen that he would be purchasing sand as well as using sand that JL Houston was donating to the city.