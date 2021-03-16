Northwest Missouri State University’s Visiting Writers Series continues this month when the Department of Language, Literature and Writing hosts Kathryn Nuernberger at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, via Zoom.

Nuernberger’s presentation is part of Northwest’s Women’s History Month celebration. She will share her poems about the history of science and ideas, renegade women and plant medicines, weaving together intimate and archival narratives.

Most recently, she published a poetry collection, “Rue (American Poets Continuum),” a fiercely feminist ecopoetic about reclaiming love and resilience in the age of cruelty.

She is the author of two other poetry collections. “The End of Pink” is a book about childbirth, parenthood, sickness, death and joy that won the James Laughlin Award in 2016, and “Rag & Bone” earned the 2011 Antivenom Prize. She also is the author of “Witch of Eye,” a book about witches and witch trials.

Nuernberger’s essays and poems have been published in a variety of journals. She also has received research fellowships from the NEA, H. J. Andrews Experimental Forest, Bakken Museum of Electricity in Life and American Antiquarian Society. She has been included twice on the list of Best American Notable Essays.

She is an assistant professor in the English department of the Master of Fine Arts program at the University of Minnesota. For more information about Nuernberger, visit https://kathrynnuernberger. com/.

The Visiting Writers Series is designed to promote creativity, diversity and freedom of expression as a living and meaningful art form that provides its audience with a better understanding of people and the world.

Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corporation, Green Tower Press, and the Department of Language, Literature and Writing sponsor the series.

For more information about the Visiting Writers Series, contact Daniel Biegelson, a Northwest English instructor, at dbiegel@nwmissouri.edu or 660.562.1266.