At the May 1 Hopkins City Council meeting, discussion was held on residents receiving their water, sewer and trash billing in the mail.

City Clerk Teddy Phipps had discussed the issues with the Hopkins Post Office. The city uses the Hopkins Post Office for its mailings to keep the volume of mail up at the post office to keep it open in Hopkins. The monthly billings are on postcards which are arriving mangled from going through the sorting distribution center in Kansas City. Many of the residents’ bills are delayed until the late fee provision of the bill kicks in on the 15th of the month.

Discussion was held on extending the late fee until later in the month. Phipps is going to put the bills into envelopes which will increase the cost of the billings. The city ordinances will be reviewed to determine if the late fee date can be extended without rewriting the ordinance involved. The aldermen were in favor by consensus of extending the late fee date.

Vicki Riley with Hopkins Community Betterment spoke to the council on forming a park board for the city park. Don Crane, also of community betterment, had proposed the idea but was unable to attend the council meeting.

The city owns the park but the Hopkins Community Club takes care of the park. North Nodaway R-VI uses the park for football and baseball. In the summer, the ball associations use it. Repairs are often disputed on who needs to pay for them. A park board could oversee the park and its care. A new restroom and concession stand is being built. The council recommended Crane come back with names for the new park board.

Discussion was held on a property which had a house and trailer on the same lot. The house still had meters but wasn’t hooked up for service. The trailer was a rental property which is currently rented. There is a $25 deposit but it is unsure which service it is connected to. The renters will have to pay a $200 deposit for service. More research is needed.

City-wide cleanup was approved for Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11 with a large trash receptacle being picked up Monday, June 12. The city will accept tires from city residents, with Chief Operator Chris Bird taking them to Bolder Industries, Maryville. This cost the city $200 last year, but Bird said that was better than having the tires in town. There will be restrictions which will be released later.

The oath of office was given to returning aldermen Richard Moore and Randy Beason and returning Mayor Matt Wray.

Phipps will attend a training clerk seminar in Kearney. The $30 fee was approved.