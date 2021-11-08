At the November 1 Hopkins City Council meeting, the aldermen discussed the need to fill the position of south alderman, left open by the death of Jess Everhart.

After discussion, Mayor Matt Wray appointed Randy Beason as the south ward alderman to complete Everhart’s term of office.

After the closed session to discuss personnel, the council came back into open session to hire Theodore Phipps to be trained to take over as city clerk/treasurer when current city clerk, Dee O’Riley, resigns. Phipps will have a probationary period of 90 days with an hourly pay of $12.50/hour. After the probationary period, Phipps will be switched to salary.

Hopkins has received approximately $42,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and is expecting roughly the same amount in the future. City Operator Chris Bird spoke with the Nodaway County commissioners about the funds.

Bird recommended the already-approved improvements at the water plant be primary and then upgrades at the sewer lift station also be included in the ARPA funding plans. The council approved using ARPA funds for the $79,529 bid from Alliance Pump and Mechanical Service, Inc., Independence, for improving the lift station. Also approved was $32,500 for a preliminary engineering report that follows the MoDNR and Grant Funding agencies guidelines and requirements including the mapping of the existing water system, existing sewer system, the hydraulic analysis pre-and-post proposed improvements and preparation of the preliminary engineering report.

Bird reported the salt storage structure is in process.

The next Hopkins City Council meeting will be at 7 pm, Monday, December 6.