This year’s annual Nodaway County Veterans Day Observance will be at 11 am, Thursday, November 11 at the American Legion Post 100 Hall, 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville.

The Veterans Day Ceremony is coordinated by the James Edward Gray American Legion Post 100. The welcome and introduction of dignitaries will be by David Dredge, Post 100 commander. The Posting of the Colors will be under the direction of Honor Guard Commander Amos Clampit.

The memorial wreath will be placed by Georgia Sheridan and Esther Coffelt, auxiliary members. Dredge will lead the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the National Anthem sung by Tilena Conover, accompanied by Anita Dew. The invocation will be given by Leland LaRose.

Dredge will then introduce the guest speaker, Captain Joshua P. Wilmes, US Army field artillery. Following Wilmes’ remarks, AL Post 100 Adjutant Nathan Little will give POW/MIA remembrance. A musical salute to the branches of service will be performed by Conover and accompanied by Dew.

Roll call of Nodaway County veterans who have died since November 11, 2020, will be recited by Post 100 members Bill Hollingsworth and Joyce Stark.

The benediction will be given by LaRose, followed by the retirement of the Colors.

After the retirement of the Colors, everyone is urged to exit for the 21-gun salute conducted by the firing squad, led by Clampit, and the playing of Taps.

There will be a free ham and bean lunch after the ceremony.

Other Veterans Day events

Northwest Missouri State University will commemorate Veterans Day with a come-and-go event from 7 to 10 am, Thursday, November 11 at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.

The stations will include a ruck pack march, which challenges attendees to walk a lap wearing a weighted backpack in honor of a veteran, push-up and pull-up contests, a water jug relay, soldier attire, photo opportunities, military vehicles and more. Attendees may write letters of gratitude to military members.

A new exhibit, “Pearl Harbor and Northwest” at the Veterans Commons, commemorates the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. It highlights the reaction of the campus and local community.

The exhibit was designed by Koffi Lewis, a senior history major with a minor in public history and museum studies, in collaboration with Northwest archivist Jessica Vest and Associate Professor of History Dr. Elyssa Ford.

Dedicated in 2020, Northwest’s Veterans Commons is on the top floor of Valk Center. It offers veterans a place to gather, study, network and interact with Missouri GOLD personnel and students.

There is an exhibit space which features the military experiences of students, faculty and staff as well as university activities during times of significant military conflict including WWI, WWII, Korea and Vietnam.

The Rolla Dicks American Legion Auxiliary will host its monthly supper from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, November 12 at the AL Post home, Burlington Jct. Veterans and their spouses will eat free at the beef and noodles dinner.

Nodaway County Schools

North Nodaway will have its Veterans Day program at 9 am, Wednesday, November 10. The program will feature the folding of the flag, POW/MIA table, differences between Veterans Day and Memorial Day, introduction of veterans and information on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The choir and band will perform.

Nodaway-Holt Elementary will have donuts and coffee for veterans and active-duty military in the library from 8 to 8:30 am, Thursday, November 11. An assembly with a featured speaker will begin at 8:30 am.

Northeast Nodaway will have an assembly at 10 am, Friday, November 12 in the gym. Family who are veterans or are currently serving are invited. There will not be a lunch.

Jefferson C-123 will host veterans at noon, Tuesday, November 16. The program will begin at approximately 12:45 pm. It features the National Anthem by the high school and junior high choirs, the Pledge of Allegiance and “In Flanders Field” sung by the high school choir.

The National Honor Society members will present “Symbols of America.” American Legion Post 464 will present “Remembering 9/11.” The choirs will sing “Song for the Unsung Hero.” Principal Tyler Pedersen will speak; the high school band will perform “Call to Glory.” After the closing remarks, Taps will be played.