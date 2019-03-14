Hometown Food Company has initiated a limited, voluntary retail-level recall on two specific lot codes of its Pillsbury® Unbleached All-Purpose 5 lb Flour (UPC 51500-22241) because it may be contaminated with Salmonella. Only “Best If Used By Dates” of April 19, 2020, and April 20, 2020, are impacted.

Roughly 12,245 cases of impacted Pillsbury® Unbleached All Purpose Flour product were distributed through a limited number of retailers and distributors nationwide.

The only product lots affected by the recall are as follows:

Item Name Case Item Code UPC Item Code Lot Code BIUB Date Pillsbury® Unbleached All-Purpose Flour

5Lb 0 5150022241 3 0 5150022241 6 8 292 APR 19 2020 Pillsbury® Unbleached All-Purpose Flour

5Lb 0 5150022241 3 0 5150022241 6 8 293 APR 20 2020

Other Best If Used By Dates and Lot Codes are not affected by this recall.

There have been no reports of any illnesses associated with this recall. The product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution. This voluntary recall is being made with the full knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration.

Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Please check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. Consumers should not consume the recalled product.

The company is offering replacement coupons for the product by calling 1.800.767.4466.