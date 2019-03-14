The Hopkins City Council met in open and closed sessions on March 11 to take care of the following business:

In open session, the council tabled the water and sewer improvements discussion until Chief Operator Jack Baldwin returns. Baldwin is recovering from an earlier surgery.

A resident requested the waiver of a $49.48 sewer fee because of a water leak. It was determined the water had not entered the sewer system so the sewer fee was waived.

Mayor Kelly Morrison said he had filed the lien for the City of Hopkins against 603 East McPherson Street for unpaid sewer bills.

The payment of bills was approved along with the February meeting minutes.

The council has moved to change the April meeting to 7 pm, Monday, April 8.

In closed session, personnel issues were discussed.