The Nodaway County Health Department’s Environmental Health Specialist Jack Hunsucker visited the following food establishments during February.

Good Time Charlie’s, 103 South Walnut, Skidmore, high priority

Routine inspection on February 3.

Critical: Wiping cloth sanitizer too strong both at the bar area and the bus cart, unlabeled spray bottle on bus cart.

Non-Critical: Unrestrained hair/beard on cook.

Maryville Middle School, 525 South Hills Dr., Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on February 3.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Middle door seal torn on Delfield 3-door refrigerator

Maryville High School 1424 South Munn Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on February 5.

Critical: No consumer advisory for under-cooked foods.

Non-Critical: None.

Tuck Point Bar & Grill, 101 South Main, Ravenwood, medium priority

Routine inspection on February 5.

Critical: No consumer advisory for under-cooked foods, can opener dirty, corrected on site.

Non-Critical: Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer.

Casey’s General Store #3786, 1925 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on February 8.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None

Taco Bell #26082, 1117 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on February 9.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Foot operated handsinks not shutting off completely, not all refrigeration units have conspicuous thermometers, recirculation valve in ceiling is leaking.

El Nopal #5, 2717 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on February 11.

Critical: date marking on any foods prepared and not used within 24 hours, personnel drinks, discussed both, wiping cloth container sanitizer too weak.

Non-Critical: Box of chicken stored on floor of walk-in cooler, box of churros stored on floor of walk-in freezer and excessive frost build-up, wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer and the cooks station, cardboard on floor in warewashing area, door latch not working on walk-in cooler door.

HyVee Asian Express, 1217 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on February 15.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Not all cooling units have thermometers, bowl without handle used for scoop in panko bread crumbs and corn starch bins.

HyVee Deli, 1217 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on February 15.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Rusty shelving on Hussman back bar cooler, not all cooling units have thermometers, three bay sanitizer bay has a dripping faucet.

HyVee Dining, 1217 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on February 15.

Critical: Drain overflowing from dishwasher running across floor to trench drain, tail piece nut broken on handsink in dishroom allowing water to run onto the floor.

Non-Critical: Bad door seal on prep table, not all cooling units have thermometers, badly pitted floor in warewashing room and around fryers.

Eugene Field Elementary, 418 East Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on February 18.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Box of canned mixed fruit stored on the floor, corrected on site, stained ceiling tile above dishwasher.

Northwest Campus Dining, 800 University Drive, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on February 19.

Critical: Wiping cloth sanitizer too weak, corrected on site.

Non-Critical: Retail freezer has a box of shrimp and hashbrowns plus produce stored on the floor, stained ceiling tiles with the worst in freezer hallway, main kitchen vents and light covers dirty.

Zen Japanese, 800 University Drive, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on February 19.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Handsink used for other purposes, dirty vents in grill area.

Einstein Brothers, 800 University Drive, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on February 19.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.

Mooyah Burger, 800 University Drive, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on February 19.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Vents in back area dirty.

Chick-Fil-A, 800 University Drive, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on February 19.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.

Horace Mann, 800 University Drive, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on February 19.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.

Conception Abbey, 37174 St. Highway VV, Conception, high priority

Routine inspection on February 22.

Critical: Countertop refrigerator temps too high, spray wand hangs below rim of sink in washroom.

Non-Critical: food handlers training to be scheduled to update all employees, not all refrigerator units have thermometers, broken/missing tiles in pantry.

Northwest Nutrition, 104 South Main, Maryville

Routine inspection on February 23.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: No thermometer in refrigeration unit.

Nodaway County Senior Center, 1214 East First, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on February 23.

Critical: Chicken stored above beef in walk-in freezer.

Non-Critical: Box of potato wedges on floor of walk-in freezer, ceiling fans dirty in kitchen, walls and ceiling starting to rust in walk-in cooler.

Title Town, 130 North Depot St., Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on February 23.

Critical: Ham and beef stored together in tub in walk-in freezer, meat above breads in freezer.

Non-Critical: Standing water around ice maker in storage shed.

Ali Bakery, 108 East Sixth, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on February 24.

Critical: Dough sheeter belt broke, dirty knives on dough sheeter.

Non-Critical: Cobwebs on shelving and behind oven, knives and utensils laying on equipment and tables, flooring in backroom badly worn, rough concrete in main prep area, grease drippings on floor, restroom door propped open.

Pizza Ranch, 215 Che Drive, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on February 24.

Critical: Can opener dirty, spray bottle labeled sanitizer orange cleaner.

Non-Critical: No sanitizer test kits for the peroxide sanitizer, bottom shelf on rollable cart in dishroom rusty.