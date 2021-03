Ralph Wilson, 69, Maitland, died Sunday, February 28, 2021, in Lincoln, NE.

He was born November 19, 1952, in St. Joseph, to Albert and Thelma Wilson. He was a graduate of North Andrew.

On April 19, 2005, he married Norma Meyer Seipel.

Mr. Wilson’s body has been cremated and a service will be held at a later date.