Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners, and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 3/2/2021. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Requisitions: None

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed roads with the commission that are within the Enel-White Cloud Wind project. Several roads have been looked at by Ed Walker and by the commissioners on their off hours. The date for the tube bid was changed from March 26 to the 30 at that same time.

A call was put in to Richard Stringer, Union Township board member, regarding a few road issues within the township.

The commissioners and Ed Walker met with a landowner in Jackson Township regarding possibly moving a portion of Road #457.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A call was taken from a resident of Nodaway County inquiring about the county’s current COVID-19 restrictions.

Following the April election, the county will put together a meeting for all the township newly elected and returning elected officials to review processes and procedures. The commission worked on the agenda for the meeting and made calls for speakers, vendors and sponsors. The meeting date is tentatively set for April 22 at the county barn.

Thomas Shiflet, owner of Thomas’ Lawn Care, stopped in to ask questions regarding the upcoming lawn care bid.

Walk made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 3/9/2021.