Maryville Middle School was the site of the February 6 Nodaway County Spelling Bee. Two students from Maryville Middle School, Jefferson, West Nodaway, Horace Mann, Northeast Nodaway and St. Gregory participated. After five rounds, Tessa Mayne, MMS, was the winner with the word, “trilby,” and the championship word was “bookworm.” Alantin Cromer, Horace Mann, placed second.

The top four spellers are Cole Casteel, St. Gregory, second alternate; Atlantin, second place; Tessa, first place; and Jaylee Partridge, West Nodaway, first alternate.