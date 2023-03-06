The Bearcat men’s basketball team is currently ranked #2 in the most recent National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Poll after compiling a 27-2 record. They are playing in the MIAA Post-Season Tournament in Kansas City this week. This proportional symbol map displays #1 Nova Southeastern in Florida with the largest basketball and #25 Saint Martin’s University in Lacy, Washington with the smallest basketball. Central Oklahoma at #12 is the only other ranked MIAA team. Go Bearcats!