The NOCOMO Industries, Inc. board met September 24 in open and closed sessions.

In open session, Manager Jason Auffert reviewed the sheltered workshop’s public funding. The workshop received $375.84 from SB40 in September and $10,159.37 from Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as reimbursement for August certified workers wages.

Payroll for the three pay periods in August for both certified and supervisory employees was $38,589.77.