The Nodaway County Health Center’s Jack Hunsucker inspected food establishments over the month of August.

Holiday Inn Express, 2929 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: August 1

Criticals: Unlabeled spray was corrected on site (COS).

Non-criticals: There was an unshielded light bulb.

Taco Bell, 1117 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: August 5

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Some dead bugs were found in the small custodial closet; floor corner by bulk CO2 was dirty.

Pagliai’s Pizza, 611 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: August 6

Criticals: Two dirty can openers and unlabeled spray bottles, COS.

Non-criticals: None.

El Maguey, 964 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: August 6

Criticals: Some food was not held at 41 degrees or below. An unlabeled spray bottle by a mixer was found.

Non-criticals: Not all ingredient tubs were labeled, and a bowl was being used for a scoop. No handwashing signage in the women’s restroom, COS. Aluminum foil was being used to cover a rusty shelf. The upper inside baffle of the ice maker is starting to mildew. Some vents were missing in the hood above fryers.

Taco John’s, 1015 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: August 8

Criticals: A dirty can opener was found.

Non-criticals: Lots of boxes of food were being stored on the floor of the walk-in, COS. Flooring in front of the fryer is damaged. Hair was not being restrained properly.

Bearcat Inn, 2817 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: August 9

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There was no inside thermometer in the fridge or freezer, and no sanitizer test kits.

McDonalds, 1106 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: August 9

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There was excessive frost in the walk-in freezer. The mop sink faucet was leaking around the cold side handle. A urinal in the men’s restroom was running constantly, and there was also some leakage in the breakroom.

Kiss My Grits Kafe, 129 West Main, Burlington Jct, medium priority

Inspection date: August 13

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The restroom door was not completely closing, COS.

Hwy 136 Roadhouse, 602 West Main, Burlington Jct, medium priority

Inspection date: August 13

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There were no paper towels at the kitchen handsink. Handles were also missing on the doors to the backroom freezer and chest freezer. Wiping clothes were not being stored in sanitizer. The microwave, toaster oven and table under the grill were dirty. Lots of grease and grime buildup throughout the kitchen floor. The warewashing sink had unshielded lights.

Galaxy Country Store, 22771 Galaxy Road, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: August 13

Criticals: The walk-in cooler was not holding food at 41 degrees or below.

Non-criticals: The walk-in freezer had some ice buildup.

Happy Garden, 514 North Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: August 13

Criticals: An unlabeled spray bottle and no anti-siphon device on the hose, COS.

Non-criticals: There was an unlabeled ingredient bin, COS. The ice maker upper baffle had some slime mold, COS. The vent hood was dirty, and there was a hole in the wall of the men’s restroom.

El Nopal Mexican, 2717 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: August 14

Criticals: Some food was not being held at 41 degrees or below, prep table lids were open, need to keep closed when not in use, COS. Some unlabeled spray bottles were also found.

Non-criticals: No handwashing signage at the bar and kitchen handsinks, COS. Some wiping cloths were not stored in a sanitizer solution. The trash can in the women’s restroom was not covered.

Heritage Smokehouse, 216 Jackson Street, Graham, low priority

Inspection date: August 16

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The restroom door had no self-closer.

America’s Best Value Inn, 1700 East 1st Street, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: August 16

Criticals: There was no three bay sink for a proper three step wash of dishes. There was also no standalone handsink for food prep.

Non-criticals: The dry storage wood shelves were not sealed or painted.

Subway, 524 North Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: August 22

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Chris Cakes, 29242 Jade Road, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: August 27

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.