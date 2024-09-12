Longtime NOCOMO board member Sue Florea is leaving the board. She has served as treasurer.

New board members Stacy Wood and Lisa Troth were approved at the July and August meetings to serve three-year board terms.

NOCOMO Manager Jason Auffert explained to the new board members about the SB40 and Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) funding.

Funds from SB-40 were $422.74 in August. DESE funds in July were $10,159.37. The DESE funds are reimbursement for the certified workers hours. DESE is currently paying $3.50 per hour. The workshop is paying all certified employees at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour or above.