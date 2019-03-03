The Nodaway County Health Center Board of Directors received administrator evaluation forms at the February 21 meeting.

Administrator Tom Patterson is completing his third year in the position and hasn’t had a board evaluation. The forms will be turned into Board President Marlin Kinman at the March meeting. A closed meeting will then be held for the purpose of evaluation.

To gain a quorum for the meeting, Board Member Charlotte Knorr attended by teleconferencing. Inclement weather had forced the board to reschedule the meeting. Only Kinman and Debi Derr were able to attend in person.

In January, the health center received reports of 36 Influenza A cases, one case of H1N1 and one case of Influenza B. Patterson commented flu cases are tracking a lot lower than last year.

January expenses were higher than normal with the $37,803 paid to LAGERS for the unfunded liability. LAGERS is the employee retirement program. Patterson said the expenses would revert to normal ranges beginning in February.