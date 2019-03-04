The North Nodaway R-VI Board of Education met in open and closed sessions on February 19 to handle the following school district business:

Superintendent James Simmelink informed the board the school will be in session until Tuesday, May 28. The district had missed eight days as of February 19, plus has had three late starts and four early dismissals. The school was not in session on February 20.

High School/Middle School Principal Tim Conn stated he was looking forward to spring and students being in school for a full week.

The 2019-20 school year calendar was approved with school beginning on August 15 and ending on May 14, 2020. North Nodaway has 170 school days scheduled with a total of 1,130 hours. The state requires 1,044. Simmelink said this would give the school district flexibility and latitude on when to start and let out school next year on bad weather days.

The board reviewed and adopted board policies IC, IGAEB, IKE, IL, JECC, JHD and KB.

In closed session, the board voted to extend, in one-year contracts, the employment of Simmelink, Conn and Elementary Principal Ashley Marriott. The board did not approve salaries for the administration.

Simmelink reported the unusually large January water bill was determined to be because of the city using estimated monthly usage reading in previous months and then completing an actual reading, catching the school up-to-date on water usage and including the water leak from fall 2018.

Simmelink has not contacted Jim DeMott to look at the drainage issue by the commons because of the bad weather.

Simmelink also determined the board would not have to adopt new nutrition program procurement policies. Two of the current policies in place are adequate for the state audit of 2017-18 food purchases.