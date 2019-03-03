The South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education met in open and closed sessions to handle the following school district business:

Magen Norcross was hired as the school social worker for the 2019-20 school year. She will begin her duties in August and has a 10-month contract.

With all of the snow days and to keep the students from having to attend school after Memorial Day, May 27, Superintendent Johnnie Silkett proposed and the board approved the ninth make-up day to be Monday, April 22 and the 10th and final make-up day to be Friday, April 19. Those two days were originally on the school calendar as Easter break. School will now let out for summer on Friday, May 24.

Discussion was held on the Guilford Sports Complex. Discussed were the possibility of putting up a net system on the third base side to protect cars and pedestrians as well as the purchase of polycap topper for the outfield fence and a mound cover.

The current auditor has submitted a contract for three more years. This will be discussed at the March 20 meeting.

In closed session, the principals’ evaluations were discussed. Coming back into open session, the board approved contract extensions through 2020-21 for Aaron Murphy and Dustin Skoglund.