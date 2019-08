Harley Leland Race, 76, died Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Visitation and funeral services will be privately held for family and close friends under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Services will also be at 3 pm, Sunday, August 11 at his wrestling academy/arena in Troy.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.