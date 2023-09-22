Dr. Gweldon L. Long DDS, 91, Maryville, passed away on Monday September 18, 2023, at a healthcare facility in Overland Park, KS.

Gweldon was born near Sheridan, on November 13, 1931, to Loyd Jay and Viola West Long, and raised on a farm west of Isadora, before moving to Grant City, at age 13.

He attended Gravel Hill Grade School until the third grade, then Sheridan school until the seventh grade and he graduated from Grant City High School in 1949.

He served his country faithfully in the US Air Force from February 1951 until December 1954. He saw active duty in Korea at the Dusan Air Force Base from 1951 to 1952, earning the United Nations medal, Korean Service medal, two Bronze Stars, the Korean Presidential Citation and the Good Conduct medal. He then spent two years as a staff sergeant at the Sampson Air force Base, Geneva, NY.

He returned to Maryville, and graduated in 1957, with a bachelor of science in general science, from Northwest Missouri State University.

In 1961, Gweldon graduated from the UMKC School of Dentistry. He started his dental practice in Maryville in July of 1961, and retired in July 2005. He spent several years working one day a week practicing dentistry at the Benedictine Convent in Clyde. He had been the past president of the Northwest Missouri Dental Association. `

He was a member and attended the First Christian Church, Maryville. He was a 40-year member of the Maryville Host Lions Club, and a 50-year member of the James Edward Gray American Legion Post 100, Maryville. He was a master mason with the Nodaway Lodge 470, AF & AM, Maryville Elks Club, the Moila Shrine Temple, the Scottish Rite Bodies, and a member of Court 98, of the Jesters.

He was a member and president for two years of the Northwest Missouri State Foundation Board, and a longtime member and past president of the Maryville Municipal Airport Board.

He enjoyed flying his own plane and carried a multi-engine license for over 40 years. He traveled the world and had many stories to tell. He also played golf and had played many courses throughout the United States and overseas. He enjoyed his retirement in Palm Desert, CA, Colorado Springs, CO, and Maryville.

His parents preceded him in death, and his sister, Norma L. Clark, in December of 2021.

He is survived by his children, daughter, Linda Cox (Dave Stinnett), Charleston, SC, and sons, Doug (Cheryl) Long, Nashville, TN, Joe (Kelly) Hemmel, Lee’s Summit, and Jeff (Cara) Hemmel, Lee’s Summit, 10 grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. He is also survived by his long-time friend and significant other, Janelle Roberts, Ft. Worth, TX, and his niece, Julie Lang, Naples, FL, and nephew, Jeff (Kim) Bram, Maryville.

The funeral service will be at 11:30 am, Friday, September 29, 2023, at the First Christian Church, Maryville. The burial, with military honors, will follow in the Isadora Cemetery, Isadora.

The family will receive friends from 10 am until service time at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church, Maryville, or the Isadora Cemetery Association, Isadora.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.