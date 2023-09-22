Mary Beth (Drummond) Strauch, 69, Westboro, passed away Thursday, September 14, 2023 in Maryville surrounded by her family.

Mary was born April 17, 1954 in Clarinda, IA. She is the daughter of Robert and Scharlene Kelley Drummond. She attended school in Maryville and graduated from high school in Tarkio in 1972.

Mary was united in marriage to John Strauch at the Tarkio Baptist Church on January 4, 1975. Two children were born to this union: Matthew and Katherine.

Mary and John moved into the house on the Ebert family farm when they married. They lived here for their entire married life. She was a farm wife and devoted to her family. She loved to shop, travel, and take family pictures. She was always up to boat at Mozingo or help the LCW sew quilts and go country dancing.

The funeral service was Monday, September 18, 2023, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Westboro. Interment was in the St. John’s Cemetery, Westboro.

Memorials can be made at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Westboro.

Arrangements under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. minterfuneralchapels.com