Missouri Smart Rural Community (SRC) broadband providers are joining together to host Fiber Field Day, an exclusive opportunity for consumers, policymakers, industry partners and community stakeholders to see firsthand how SRC providers deploy fiber broadband throughout Missouri.

The event is free and open to the public and will be held from 1 to 3 pm, Thursday, June 27 at the headquarters of GRM Networks, 1001 Kentucky Street in Princeton.

Participating providers include GRM Networks of Princeton; Chariton Valley Broadband, LLC of Macon; Green Hills Telephone Corporation of Breckenridge; Kingdom Telephone Company of Auxvasse; Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone Company of Green City; and Steelville Telephone Exchange, Inc. of Steelville.

“Fiber Field Day is an opportunity for consumers, policy makers, industry partners and community stakeholders to learn about all things fiber broadband. Attendees will have the opportunity to see firsthand how broadband is deployed in rural America through working demonstrations,” said Mitchell Bailey, chief executive officer of GRM Networks and founder of Fiber Field Day. “We will also have educational stations setup where consumers can learn more about various topics including cybersecurity.”

Invited guests include federal, state and local elected officials. Confirmed attendees include Missouri State Representative Danny Busick, Taylor Blackwell from United States Senator Josh Hawley’s office and Christian Halftery from United States Representative Sam Graves’ office.

Smart Rural Community is an initiative of NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association (NTCA), a national trade association that represents approximately 850 locally operated, facilities-based rural broadband providers throughout the United States. Smart Rural Community promotes collaboration among rural broadband providers and other local leaders to identify and deploy innovative broadband-enabled solutions to support agriculture, economic development, education, health care, and other vital services in rural areas.

“On behalf of Missouri’s Smart Rural Community Providers, I encourage interested parties to attend as this is a great learning opportunity to see and understand how broadband providers deploy fiber,” said Bailey.