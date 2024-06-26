CWS Players – 2024

“The College World Series, was held in Omaha, last weekend with Tennessee beating Texas A&M. The map displays the rosters of the eight teams that made the CWS this year. A total of 329 players. A small sample for a map of this type. However, it does resemble the players map for college baseball as well as Major League Players. The South dominating per capita production of elite baseball players. In terms of total numbers by state, Florida accounts for 83, North Carolina is next with 49 followed by Texas (29), Tennessee (21), and Virginia (20). Combined, these states provide almost two-thirds of all CWS players.”