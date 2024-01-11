Doris Lorene Cullison Holste, 95, Maryville, formerly of Hopkins, died Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Oak Pointe in Maryville.

She was born January 15, 1928, in Clarinda, IA, to Ernest and Blanch McNutt Cullison. She graduated from Clarinda High School.

On March 24, 1945, she married Warren William “Bill” Holste in Troy, KS. He preceded her in death in April of 1997.

Mrs Holste was of the Christian faith. She had been a member of the Hopkins Baptist and Wray Memorial United Methodist Churches, both of Hopkins.

Funeral services were Thursday, January 11 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in the Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, IA.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692.

