Gladys Emma Marie Ebert Strauch, 102, Maryville, died Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Oak Pointe.

She was born October 17, 1921, to John and Emma Klute Ebert near Westboro. She graduated from Westboro High School in 1939 and Northwest Missouri Teachers College in 1943.

On May 28, 1944, she married Cleo Leonard Strauch at St. John’s Lutheran Church near Westboro. He preceded her in death July 10, 1994.

Mrs. Strauch taught second grade at Eugene Field in Maryville for two years. She played an active role in helping her husband farm near Wilcox.

She was a member of Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Maryville and St. John’s Lutheran Church, Westboro. She was active in LWML and enjoyed helping make quilts for the Orphan Grain Train projects at church. She was a member of the Shell Grove Club, serving as president for many years. She was a leader in the Wilcox 4-H Club while her children were growing up and was also a member of Widow Persons and Mutual Betterment Society.

Services were Tuesday, November 14 at St John’s Lutheran Church, Westboro. The burial was in the St John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 931 S. Main St, Maryville, MO, 64468, or to the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 22192 State Highway B, Westboro, MO 64498.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.