William “Bill” Franklin Yates, 92, Burlington Jct., died Saturday, November 11, 2023.

He was born September 20, 1931, in Burlington Jct. to Roberta Ellsworth and Leo Yates.

On July 2, 1955, he married Cornelia “Connie” Lee Rogers in St. Joseph. She preceded him in death in 2015 after 60 years of marriage.

Mr. Yates served in the US Army from 1950-1953 in the Korean War. His professional life was diverse. He was a comedian in the Red Barn Opry in Omaha, NE; a mechanic for the Union Pacific Railroad in Omaha; a mechanic for TransCon Freight Lines in Salt Lake City, UT; and owner/operator/purveyor of “Oleo Acres, The Cheaper Spread” in Burlington Jct.

Mr. Yates’ body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A small celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date still to be determined. His remains will be laid to rest next to his wife in the Ohio Cemetery in Burlington Jct.

