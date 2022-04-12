Starting in December, these junior Girl Scouts put together a plan to help the community. It took 20 hours of service in three months, during cookie season, to do a drive in their schools, learn money management with buying supplies and build 70 care packages. They were able to help provide stuffed animals for the Abrielle Neff Foundation and care packages for the patients at the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Oncology Center. They earned the Bronze Award, which is the highest award a junior Girl Scout can earn.