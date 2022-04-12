The City of Maryville recently announced the hire of DeAnn Davison as its first director of tourism.

In addition to serving as tourism director, the position will also work in partnership with the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization (MDIO) and serve as its part-time executive director. Davison was one of several qualified applicants who applied for the position which is jointly funded by the organizations. She began her new role April 4.

Originally from Marceline, Davison moved to Maryville to attend Northwest Missouri State University. She completed her bachelor of science degree in broadcasting in 2003 and MBA in marketing in 2020. She lives in Maryville with her husband Christopher and two children, Charlotte and William. She was the marketing coordinator for Northwest Campus Dining and previously held positions in marketing and community relations at both Northwest Missouri State University and Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

Davison stated, “Tourism and a thriving downtown are essential to the future of Maryville. I look forward to being a guiding force to build upon all the great things this community has to offer.”