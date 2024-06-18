CWS Team Champions, 1980-2023

Since 1950, The College World Series (CWS) has been held in Omaha. This year’s CWS is scheduled to run from June 14-24th. Mapping the Champions from the past 4 decades indicates, the further south a team is located, the greater their chances of winning the series. LSU leads the list with 7 titles, followed by Miami (FL) with 4, Arizona, Cal St. Fullerton, Oregon State and Texas (3), South Carolina, Stanford and Vanderbilt with 2 apiece. Only Oregon State is not from the Sunbelt. LSU won their seventh tile in 2023. This year’s field is no exception with all 8 teams coming from the ACC or SEC conferences.