More than 300 high school students from across the state will spend three weeks on the University of Missouri campus this summer participating in the Missouri Scholars Academy.

Andrew Lager, Conception Jct., who is a Jefferson C-123, is the only student from Nodaway County.

Nearing its 40th year, the Academy allows academically gifted students to take interdisciplinary courses, explore new interests through extracurricular activities and meet like-minded friends. The goal of the program is to provide gifted youth with special opportunities for learning and personal development to encourage them to realize their full potential.