This week’s map: NCAA Field Hockey Players, 2023

Field Hockey is a good example of a regional sport. This weekend the NCAA Div. I Field Hockey Final Four is being played in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. This player production map, based on where the 2,008 players attended high school, indicates a strong regional concentration in the ‘Northeast’. Pennsylvania, alone accounts for 439 or 22% of all players. Over one-fourth (529) of the field hockey players come from outside the country. Duke, North Carolina, Northwestern and Virginia are the teams in the Final Four (Nov. 17-19).