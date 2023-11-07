NBA Player Origins, 2023-24

The NBA season is underway. This choropleth map is based on where the current NBA roster players attended high school. Two areas in the eastern half of the U.S. (Mid-Atlantic urban core and rural midwestern states) standout as leading per capita producers of players. California leads in total production with 55 or almost 10% of the players. Professional basketball is truly an international game. 15% of NBA players are from outside the United States. Canada (16), France (11), Australia (9), Germany (6), and Serbia (6) are the leading foreign producers.