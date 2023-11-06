The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 760, Maryville, is collecting deer hides to be used for gloves for disabled veterans.

The boxes are located at the current Elks building at 115 North Main, Maryville; Ravenwood, Sheridan and Grant City. Other box locations will be announced at a later date. The boxes will be in place through the end of the year.

The Elks request the hides not be put in trash bags as the hides sweat and decay faster. The Elks cut off the fat and salt the hide down. From there it goes to Coey Tanning Company in Wartrace, TN, where it is turned into leather.

The tanned leather is shipped to Yellowstone Leather Products in Idaho, where it is made into fingerless and full gloves with double palms. These gloves are distributed to disabled veterans. Veterans desiring a pair should contact an Elks member.

All costs for this project are paid for by the Elks. The scraps are turned into leather kits which are distributed to veterans in hospitals, the VA and nursing homes.