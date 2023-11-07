At the October 18 Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate, Inc. meeting, Senior Center Administrator Amie Firavich turned her resignation in with her last day being Friday, December 29.

Firavich said she has things to finish and clear up before she leaves. She also wants to find and train her replacement.

“The last six years have taken a toll on me,” Firavich said. “We need to post as soon as we can and establish a hiring committee.”

Secretary Linda Girard said the often postponed celebration should take place to show all the recent accomplishments, appreciation of Firavich and introduce the new person.

The parking lot has been resurfaced and painted. Keller Construction, St. Joseph, has submitted the bill for $85,700. This bill will be submitted to the county for ARPA funds. The board voted to not rent parking spaces to individuals as of October 18. Vice President Joe Baumli recommended the board look at sealing the parking lot next year to help preserve it.

The walk-in cooler condenser has been repaired.

Board Member Ray Courter recommended the board pull out 80 percent of the funds in the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri. CD rates are good and paying better than the community fund which lost money in August. The board approved 80 percent out of the senate account and 50 percent from the senior center fund to invest in CDs.

The senior center served meals for 20 days in September with a daily average of 44 congregate or dine-in meals. The home-delivered meals averaged 83 meals per day, an increase from August.

The two rural routes have increased to at least 20 people each, Firavich said.