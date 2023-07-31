Top 50 Hot Dog Eaters, 2023

What better activity for the dog days of summer than a hot dog eating contest? It is now considered, a professional sport. Major League Eating (MLE) is the world body that oversees all professional eating contests. MLE holds approximately 70 events annually, including the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, NY. This map is based on the hometowns of the ‘Top 50’ ranked eaters. What is noticeable on this map, is the void or absence of any eaters from the Heartland. I think we must be eating something other than ‘tube’ steak? Six of the eaters were from outside the country.