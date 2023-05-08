NFL Draft – 2023.

The NFL Draft concluded this past weekend after picking 259 players over 7 rounds, representing 43 states, American Samoa, Australia, and Canada. This per capita map, displays The ‘Pigskin Cult’ or Deep South along with the upper Great Plains producing the greatest per capita number of elite football players. Two conferences, the SEC (24%) and Big Ten (21%), alone, accounted for 45% of the players drafted. The Power 5 Conferences account for 79% of the draftees. Five foreign players made up 2% of the draftees. 13 non-FBS players were selected.