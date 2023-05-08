Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/27/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Caterers liquor license for Backyard Vine & Wine; recorder fee report.

Checks: #82436-82498.

Requisitions: Road and Bridge to Linde Gas for equipment; to Carquest for equipment maintenance; sheriff to Kelly Tire for equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: certificate of training from collector’s association for Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer; Northwest Newsflash; Public Notice for Maryville Public Water Supply; Department of Natural Resources about the lead service line inventory funding opportunity.

Reviewed and signed a Progress Invoice #4 on BRO-R075=4(63) Bridge from Great River Engineering.

The next Household Hazardous Waste collection date is from 8 to noon, Saturday, May 20 at the county maintenance barn located at 1516 E. Halsey, Maryville.

Met with Greg McDanel, city manager, to review and discuss improvements to Depot Street within city limits of Maryville. Also present: Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.

Hazard Mitigation Plan was passed by vote, the commission adopted the Nodaway County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan – Resolution #05022023.

Met with Jerri Dearmont and Cheyenne Murphy from NWMO Regional Council of Governments. Dearmont presented the commission with a proposal for reporting and documenting the grant. The commission will discuss and get back to Dearmont with an answer. Also present: Jenkins, via phone and Engle.

Spoke with Gilbert Henry, Sleek Creek HVAC, regarding working on the A/C units at the Administration Center. Met with Jeff Smith, Smith Contracting, to review potential changes to office space.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected Bridge #805 in Monroe Township and a bridge on Road #764 in White Cloud Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission took a conference call to discuss road use and maintenance agreements for the Constellation Conception Re-Power Project changes. On the call were: Mat Brewer, Bennett, Brewer & Associates, Richard Kowalski and Amber Burton, APTIM, Timothy Clapp and Brian Conrad, Constellation Power. A copy of the county’s existing road use agreement was requested for review.

The commission, along with Major Scott Wedlock, Jenkins and Patton discussed the items that had been included in the grant proposal and pulling together information for the bid process.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 5/4/2023.