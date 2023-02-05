ESPN Top 300 Football Recruits, 2023

February 1st was National Signing Day. Few events garner as much media attention in the life of a young person (high school senior) than Signing Day. This small sample, of the top 300 high school football recruits according to ESPN, highlights the ‘Pigskin Cult’. This region from Texas to Georgia indicates the prominent role the southern states play in big-time football. Those six states account for 172/300 or nearly 60% of the top recruits. The SEC garnered almost 40% of the top recruits and the Power 5 Conferences accounting for over 92% of the recruits.