New Year’s Six Bowl Players, 2022-23

“This week’s major college football map features the 1,505 players by hometowns from the 12 teams that play in the New Year’s Six (NY6) bowl games. This group includes the Cotton, Fiesta, Orange, Peach, Rose and Sugar Bowls, representing college teams from 12 different states. The leading states include Kansas, Georgia, Alabama, Utah, South Carolina, Louisiana and Tennessee. States which have teams in these bowls. This distribution suggests, the majority of football players on any given team hail from close proximity to the region in which their school is located.”