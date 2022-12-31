The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks 760 gave $4,000 to Santa Cops for Kids at the December 6 meeting. Attending the presentation were, front: Corporal Shadoe Miller, Nodaway County Sheriff Department; Elks Exalted Ruler James Richardson; Ian Myers, Maryville Public Safety; Trooper Anthony Kempa, Missouri State Highway Patrol; Sergeant Jeremy Staples, and behind him, Sergeant Kyle Hoyt, both from Northwest Missouri State University Police; behind them are: Elks Evan Townsend, Gus Coffelt, Kirby Sybert, Brandon Newton, John Nelson, Tammy Thompson, Tim Eckstein, Jerimey Thompson and Joe Frueh.

Also the Elks donated $2,000 to the Mission Possible Center, the Worth County Food Pantry, for the purchase of food.