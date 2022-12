Downtown Maryville announced the Christmas window display contest winners. Winner of the People’s Choice award was Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments. They are, front: Amy Dowis, Rita Wallinga, Leah Powers; back: Sarah Prickett, Kim Mildward, Jessie Smock, Cheyenne Murphy and Jerri Dearmont. Not pictured is Steve Houts.The lights are at 116 West Third Street.