Major college football (FBS) is nearing the end of the regular season. This week’s proportional symbol map displays the AP top-ranked team (Georgia) with the largest football and #25 Florida State with the smallest football. The pattern displays over half (14) of the teams are from the Deep South. The SEC boasts three teams among the top seven. Overall, the SEC leads with five teams in the Top 11, followed by the Pac Ten with five teams in the top 25, and the Big Ten and ACC with four each.