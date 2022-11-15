The Spoofhound youth wrestling program will start practicing November 21, running through February 8.

Kindergarten through first grade will practice on Monday’s from 6 to 7 pm at the Maryville High School multi-purpose room. Second through sixth grade will go at the same time on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The program has over 40 wrestlers registered for the fifth straight year.

Registration ran from October 17 to November 11, but individuals may register late now for $60 per participant and $45 for any additional children. A parents meeting will be held at 5:30 pm, Wednesday November 16 at Maryville Community Center.

The program will be hosting the Joe Drake Invitational on December 30 at the Maryville High School Gym. The cost will be $25 per wrestler, and anyone may register by December 15. There will be four weight divisions, Pre-K to K, 1 – 2 grades, 3 – 4 grades and 5 – 6 grades. Pre-K to K will wrestle first, and all other division will be divided among the remaining available mats. Four-person round robin brackets will be used, and Missouri High School wrestling rules will apply.

President of the program Tyler Tapps says his favorite part about being involved is seeing the youth get better and gain confidence.

For any questions, contact Maryville High School Coach Adrean Eskew at 816.301.3894.