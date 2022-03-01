Nodaway County Association of Retired School Employees (NCARSE) will resume its monthly meetings on Thursday, March 3 at the Nodaway County Senior Center. Hospitality will begin at 8:30 am with the meeting at 9 am. President Trudy Kinman will preside. The program will be given by Rachel Rawlings and Blake Deal, Nodaway-Holt grant recipients, and Beth Wennihan, West Nodaway grant recipient. Special guests will be Nodaway-Holt administrators, Shawn Emerson and Michael Hollingsworth.

NCARSE is affiliated with MRTA. Meetings are held on the first Thursday of the month, March through June and September through December. All retired school employees are invited and encouraged to attend.