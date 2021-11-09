The Maryville High School Boys Cross-Country team turned in a dominating performance to win the District Team Championship in St. Joseph. They qualified as a team for state which will be held in Columbia, MO. The Spoofhounds are among 5,863 runners in the state of Missouri. North Central states lead in per capita boys cross-country participation. There are 269,295 boys high school runners in the U.S., according to the National Federation of State High School Associations. Making it the sixth most popular high school boys sport in terms of participation.”