The Interstate 229 Double-Decker Bridge through downtown is an aging structure requiring frequent routine maintenance. The week of Nov. 29 will once again see Missouri Department of Transportation crews closing a portion of the bridge to safely conduct pavement repairs. The planned schedule of work is as follows:

Monday, Nov. 29 at 7 a.m. through Friday, Dec. 3 at noon:

Southbound – All lanes CLOSED around-the-clock from Highland Avenue to U.S. Route 36. This includes all ramps throughout this portion of southbound I-229. Motorist will need to seek an alternate southbound route during the closure.

Northbound – One lane closed around-the-clock from U.S. Route 36 to Highland Avenue.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

