The Maryville First Baptist Church and Northwest’s Christian Campus House, with support from other campus faith organizations, and some other local churches, are bringing a speaker to the Northwest campus, Wednesday, November 3.

The 7 pm event is open to the public and will be held in the Charles Johnson Theater at Northwest Missouri State.

“I don’t have enough faith to be an atheist,” will be presented by Dr. Frank Turek. His presentation is based on a book by the same title of which he is a co-author.

A former aviator in the US Navy, Turek holds a master’s degree from George Washington University and a doctorate from Southern Evangelical Seminary. He is the president of CrossExamined.org, a non-profit, evangelical, inter-denominational ministry that presents evidence the Bible is true. While it believes these issues are significant, its primary concern is with the effects that false ideologies are having on the world and the body of believers, particularly young people. As a statement of faith, CrossExamined.org agrees with and holds to The Apostle’s Creed.

Turek is considered a dynamic speaker who gives powerful and entertaining evidence for Christianity in his presentations. He has also debated several prominent atheists including Christopher Hitchens and David Silverman.

He is the host of an hour-long TV program each week called “I Don’t Have Enough Faith to Be an Atheist” that is broadcast Wednesday nights on DirecTV Channel 378. He is also the host of a radio program called “CrossExamined with Frank Turek” that airs on 186 stations every Saturday morning.

He is the author or co-author of three other books: “Stealing from God: Why Atheists Need God to Make Their Case,” “Correct, Not Politically Correct” and “Legislating Morality.”

Turek will answer four major questions to establish why Christianity is the most reasonable worldview.

Does Truth Exist?

Christianity cannot be true, nor can any other worldview, including atheism, if truth is relative or just true for one but not for all. The seminar will show why truth is absolute and knowable and how someone can logically refute anyone who claims it isn’t.

Does God Exist?

There can be no word of God unless God exists. Individuals can see three powerful arguments for the existence of God, two scientific and one philosophical. Those arguments will be established without any reference to the Bible.

Are Miracles Possible?

If miracles don’t happen as most university professors believe, then Christianity is nonsense. The seminar will show attendees that not only are miracles possible, but the greatest miracle of all has already occurred and there is scientific evidence for it.

Is The New Testament True?

Unless truth exists, God exists, and miracles are possible, the New Testament doesn’t have a prayer. But after establishing those points, attendees will see the top five reasons to believe the New Testament is historically accurate; Jesus really did die and rise from the dead for the sins of the world. From the accuracy of the New Testament, the accuracy of the Old Testament can be established as well.

After his presentation, Turek provides members of the audience the opportunity to ask questions.